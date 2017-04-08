Syria: Fresh air strike on town hit with chemical weapons kills one

Syrian opposition activists say warplanes have struck a northern town where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week killing one person and wounding another. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrike on the eastern side of Khan Sheikhoun killed a woman, marking the first death in the town since Tuesday’s chemical attack that killed 87.

The Local Coordination Committees, another monitoring group, said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplane. It said the woman killed had fled to the town from her hometown of Latameh in central Syria. The chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday triggered a US missile attack two days later that struck a Syrian air base in central Syria killing nine people.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now