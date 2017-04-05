Syria chemical attack: Everything that has happened so far

A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Reuters/Ammar Abdullah A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Reuters/Ammar Abdullah

A suspected sarin gas attack in the Islamic State-held town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province, Syria, killed at least 100 people, including 11 children on Tuesday, reported the Union of Medical Care Organisations, a Syria medical relief group. Over 400 people are suffering from respiratory problems. While it remains unclear whether the warplanes that carried out the attack are Syrian, the country’s National Coalition has accused President Bashar al-Assad of the attack.

Idlib province is largely controlled by an alliance of rebels, which includes a former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front.

This is the aftermath of a suspected chemical gas attack in Syria’s Idlib. (Via @AJPlus) pic.twitter.com/DM2t7jwhE8 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 4, 2017

Witnesses to the incident said Sukhoi jets — operated by the Russia and Syrian governments — conducted the attack, reported The Associated Press (AP). In videos shot at the scene, volunteers were seen hosing down victims to wash off the chemicals. The gas caused people to choke, faint, and some to foam from the mouth, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Images of children piled on top of each other circulated on the internet as well.

The attack, which was conducted ahead of a two-day Syria donors’ conference hosted by the European Union in Brussels, drew international condemnation.

The United States

Calling it “reprehensible”, US President Donald Trump placed blame on both the Assad regime as well as his predecessor Barack Obama. He said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the deaths, but added that it was former US President Barack Obama’s “failed strategy” to deter such attacks, reported AP.

“Today’s (Tuesday) chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilised world,” Trump said. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution.”

A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

European Union

Condemning the attack, European Union diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the Assad regime held “primary responsibility” for the “awful” attack, according to a report in AFP.

“But this is a dramatic reminder that the situation on the ground continues to be dramatic in many parts of Syria,” Mogherini told AFP. “Obviously there is a primary responsibility there of the regime because it has responsibility of protecting its people not attacking its people.”

United Kingdom

The UK government said the attack bore “all the hallmarks” of action by government forces; it alleged that the Sryian government has “repeatedly used” chemical weapons. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that those responsible for the “horrific” accidents should be held to account. “If this is shown to be the work of the regime, it is further evidence of the atrocities perpetrated against the Syrian people over six years of appalling conflict,” he said.

In light of the Brussels conference, Britain called for stepping up international assistance “to the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict”, reported AFP.

This photo shows a Syrian doctor treating a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. (Edlib Media Center, via AP) This photo shows a Syrian doctor treating a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. (Edlib Media Center, via AP)

France

Following the attack, France called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), given the “threat” to international security. Jean-Marc Ayrault, its foreign minister, said, “In the face of such serious actions that threaten international security, I ask for everyone not to shirk their responsibilities. With this in mind, I ask for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.”

Meanwhile, Britain, France and the United States demanded a full investigation into the attack. It approached the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to quickly present a report on its findings of the attack and identify the perpetrators. It’s draft resolution, according to AFP, was circulated to all 15 council members; a vote on it is expected Wednesday.

The Assad regime

The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weaponry since the beginning of the war in 2011. At least 31,000 people have reportedly died in the last six years.

Back in 2013, when Syria acquired membership to the Chemical Weapons Convention, it gave up its rights to nearly 1,300 tonnes of toxic weapons and industrial chemicals. At the time, OPCM investigators claimed Syria continued to use chlorine, according to news agency Reuters. While chlorine has not been banned, its use is under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

