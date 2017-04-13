Syria: Bashar al-Assad calls chemical attack on civilians ‘100 percent fabrication’

Assad claims US “fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack” the Syrian air force base. (Source: AP/File) Assad claims US “fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack” the Syrian air force base. (Source: AP/File)

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town was a “fabrication” to justify a US military strike.

“Definitely, 100 per cent for us, it’s fabrication… Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack,” Assad said on Wedesday, in his first interview since American cruise missiles hit a central Syrian air base.

