Syria: Bashar al-Assad calls chemical attack on civilians ‘100 percent fabrication’

By: AFP | Damascus | Published:April 13, 2017 7:10 pm
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town was a “fabrication” to justify a US military strike.
“Definitely, 100 per cent for us, it’s fabrication… Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack,” Assad said on Wedesday, in his first interview since American cruise missiles hit a central Syrian air base.
