  • Syria: Bashar al-Assad calls chemical attack on civilians ‘100 percent fabrication’

"Definitely, 100 per cent for us, it's fabrication... Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists," said Bashar al-Assad.

By: AFP | Damascus | Published:April 13, 2017 7:10 pm
Syira, Bashar al-Assad, Syria gas attack, sarine, sarine gas attack in Syria, Assad calls Chemical attack fabricated, International news, World news, latest news Assad claims US “fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack” the Syrian air force base. (Source: AP/File)

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town was a “fabrication” to justify a US military strike.

“Definitely, 100 per cent for us, it’s fabrication… Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack,” Assad said on Wedesday, in his first interview since American cruise missiles hit a central Syrian air base.

