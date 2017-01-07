At least 19 killed in blast in Syrian town near Turkey border

File Photo: People gathered around destroyed vehicles in Azaz, Syria Syria, Feb. 15, 2016. (Azaz Media Center,via AP Video) File Photo: People gathered around destroyed vehicles in Azaz, Syria Syria, Feb. 15, 2016. (Azaz Media Center,via AP Video)

An explosion in the busy centre of a rebel-held town near Syria’s border with Turkey caused deaths and wounded dozens on Saturday, a monitor, local resident and rebel group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 19 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the blast in front of a courthouse in the northern Syrian town of Azaz. Dozens more had severe injuries, the Britain-based war monitor said. A resident and the opposition-affiliated Aleppo Media Centre said the death toll was around 20 and the explosion was thought to have been caused by a car bomb.