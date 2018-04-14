Syria airstrikes: Perfectly executed, mission accomplished, tweets US Prez Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announces military strikes on Syria while delivering a statement from the White House in Washington. (Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump announces military strikes on Syria while delivering a statement from the White House in Washington. (Reuters)

“Mission accomplished,” declared US President Donald Trump as he praised the “perfectly executed” airstrikes against the Syrian regime. Trump ordered the launch of air strikes on Syria in retaliation to the alleged chemical attacks by President Bashar al-Assad.

The US president claimed that the joint action was meant to establish a “strong deterrent” against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons. Trump said he has ordered “precision strikes” against Syria, where dozens of people were killed last weekend in a suspected toxic gas attack on Douma, the largest town in a former rebel stronghold outside Damascus.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

In his first reaction after military of the three countries carried out strikes against the chemical weapons infrastructure of Syria, Trump declared “Mission Accomplished”. “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!” Trump said in a tweet today.

“So proud of our great military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close!” tweeted the US President. Congressman Vern Buchanan said that the strike against Syria by the US, British and French forces was a measured response to Assad’s use of internationally banned chemical weapons. “Important not to escalate our role in the conflict or provoke Russian military action,” he said.

So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

However, Senator Cory Booker, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he is deeply concerned that Trump continues to conduct military operations without any comprehensive strategy or the necessary congressional authorization. “Every American, and particularly our men and women in uniform and their families, deserve far better than action without debate, accountability, and a Constitutionally-required authorization for the use of military force,” he said.

Senator Marco Rubio applauded the strikes for preventing hostile regimes like Syria’s Assad regime from using chemical weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. “I salute the men and women of our Armed Forces who conducted this mission bravely and skilfully with our British and French allies. I urge the Administration to follow up with a real and comprehensive strategy for ending Assad’s threat to his people, to the region and to US security, and for countering Russian and Iranian support for the Syrian dictatorship’s ongoing barbarity,” Rubio said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App