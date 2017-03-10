Two persons killed, 1 badly injured after shooting at a Switzerland cafe: Reports

At least two persons were killed and one badly injured after a shooting took place at a Swiss cafe in Basel, Switzerland on Thursday, said the police, as reported by AFP. According to CGTN news, the shootout took place at 20:15 local time on Thursday. According to reports, two men apparently entered Café 56 and shot several times.

As reported by CGTN, the Swiss public prosecutor’s office said the investigation carried out by the criminal investigation department of the prosecutor’s office revealed that two men apparently entered Café 56 and shot several times. Authorities said the assailants fled the scene. However, a search operation to locate them is currently underway.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd