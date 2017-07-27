Swedish PM Stefan Lofven reshuffles government after scandal, declines to call early election

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. (File/Photo) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. (File/Photo)

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Thursday reshuffled his minority left-green government in response to a scandal over the outsourcing of IT services, shunning the more drastic option of calling an early election. Faced with a political crisis over the botched outsourcing deal, in which sensitive data was potentially leaked abroad, Lofven opted to replace two government ministers rather than hold a snap vote more than a year ahead of schedule.

“I have to take responsibility for the country. It wouldn’t serve Sweden to throw the country into a political crisis,” Lofven told a news conference, citing the many challenges Sweden and the European Union were facing, including Brexit.

He said two ministers involved in the row — Interior Minister Anders Ygeman and Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson — had resigned. Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist remains in his post, he said.

Opposition parties had called for a no confidence vote in all three ministers.

