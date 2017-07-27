Bihar Politics
  • Swedish PM Stefan Lofven reshuffles government after scandal, declines to call early election

Swedish PM Stefan Lofven reshuffles government after scandal, declines to call early election

"I have to take responsibility for the country. It wouldn't serve Sweden to throw the country into a political crisis," PM Stefan Lofven told a news conference, citing the many challenges Sweden and the European Union were facing, including Brexit.

By: Reuters | Stolkholm | Published:July 27, 2017 4:02 pm
swedish pm news, stefan lofven news, world news, indian express news Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. (File/Photo)
Related News

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Thursday reshuffled his minority left-green government in response to a scandal over the outsourcing of IT services, shunning the more drastic option of calling an early election. Faced with a political crisis over the botched outsourcing deal, in which sensitive data was potentially leaked abroad, Lofven opted to replace two government ministers rather than hold a snap vote more than a year ahead of schedule.

“I have to take responsibility for the country. It wouldn’t serve Sweden to throw the country into a political crisis,” Lofven told a news conference, citing the many challenges Sweden and the European Union were facing, including Brexit.

He said two ministers involved in the row — Interior Minister Anders Ygeman and Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson — had resigned. Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist remains in his post, he said.

Opposition parties had called for a no confidence vote in all three ministers.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 27: Latest News