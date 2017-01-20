Latest News
Sweden’s population crosses 10-million threshold

The state agency says that there were more women than men when Sweden reached the 9-million threshold in 2004. That gender balance shifted in March 2015: it now has more men than women.

By: AP | Copenhagen | Published:January 20, 2017 5:01 pm
Swedish authorities say the Scandinavian country on Friday has statistically crossed the 10-million population threshold, saying mainly migration and more birth than deaths contribute to the population growth. Statistics Sweden has posted a population clock on its website saying the nation now has 10,000,064 inhabitants, adding immigration accounted for 75 per cent of the growth from 9 million to 10 million over the past 13 years.

The agency said that 82 percent were born in Sweden, adding most foreign-born residents come from neighboring Finland.

