Suspected North Korean drone photographed US missile-defense site

South Korean defence ministry says investigators discovered hundreds of photos in the drone's camera including 10 photos of US missile defence system in the southeastern town of Seongju.

By: AP | Seoul | Published:June 13, 2017 12:59 pm
North Korea, US missile defence in South Korea, North Kroea and South Korea news, North Korea south Korea tensions, North Korea news, South Korea news, Latest news, international news A US missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea. (Source: AP)

Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a US missile defense shield in the South. Seoul’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday investigators discovered hundreds of photos from the drone’s Sony-made in-built camera.

The ministry says they include 10 photos of US missile launchers and a radar system installed in the southeastern town of Seongju earlier this year. It says the rest are mostly photos of residential areas, farming fields and other less-sensitive areas in the South.

 A suspected North Korean drone is seen in a mountain in Inje, South Korea. (Source: AP)

Drones are a relatively new addition to North Korea’s arsenal. In 2014, several other suspected North Korean drones were found south of the border and experts said they were low-tech but could be considered as a potential security threat.

