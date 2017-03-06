Suspected jihadists attack Mali military position; 12 dead

Malian troops Malian troops

Suspected jihadists from Burkina Faso have attacked a Malian military post across the border, killing at least a dozen Malian soldiers.

The attack was on a military base in Boulkessi, according to an announcement on Malian state television late Sunday.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said that Malian soldiers fled Boulkessi after the assault.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell on a group from Burkina Faso known as Ansaroul Islam, which is linked to extremist groups in northern Mali.

The group claimed responsibility for a previous attack in January that killed 11 people including soldiers in Burkina Faso.

Extremist violence has been mounting over the past year along the border between Mali and Burkina Faso.