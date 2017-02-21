Surgical strikes? Pakistan allows Army to target terrorists across border

The Pakistan Army was authorised to take out terrorists from across the border. (File Photo) The Pakistan Army was authorised to take out terrorists from across the border. (File Photo)

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the Senate that the country’s Army had been allowed to take action against terrorists across the border after strong evidence was obtained regarding Afghan soil being used to launch recent acts of terrorism. Various important issues were discussed during the Senate’s session on Monday including the current law and order situation and exclusion of senators from consultations on the revival of military courts.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Dar informed the Senate that the Army had been authorised by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take out terrorists wherever they might be. He said it had been proved that foreign soil was used to launch recent acts of terrorism in the country.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment of not allowing its soil to be used for terrorism in any country, Dar stated that the time had come to ensure that no other country’s soil was used against them.

He also told the Senate that names of 76 terrorists have been forwarded to Afghanistan, and said that Afghanistan should also present names of terrorists in Pakistan if any. Meanwhile, a list that names 85 terrorists has been forwarded by Afghanistan to Pakistan.

The minister said formal invitations would be given to 14 parliamentary leaders to attend a meeting to decide revival of military courts on February 23.

Dar said a consensus is required in the Senate for the revival of military courts in the country as legislation could not be passed by ignoring the Senate.