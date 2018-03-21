Summit offers hope to son of American held in North Korea

Tony Kim, whose Korean name is Kim San-duk, is one of three Americans North Korea is holding. (Tony Kim family via AP) Tony Kim, whose Korean name is Kim San-duk, is one of three Americans North Korea is holding. (Tony Kim family via AP)

The son of an American held in North Korea sees a glimmer of hope that a planned summit by President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un can help win his father’s freedom. Sol Kim says he remains in the dark about why his father, a 59-year-old Korean American, was detained at Pyongyang airport last April after a monthlong stint teaching accountancy at a university in the North Korean capital.

The father, Tony Kim, is one of three Americans North Korea is holding.

Sol lives in California and is eager that their cases be discussed by the two sides, perhaps before the summit, slated for May.

He tells The Associated Press: “I’m just really hopeful. It’s a positive time.”

