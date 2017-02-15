Suicide truck bomber kills at least 15 in Sadr City suburb of Baghdad: Reports

File photo: Security forces and civilians gather at the scene of a deadly car bomb in the Habibiya neighborhood of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq. (Source: AP photo) File photo: Security forces and civilians gather at the scene of a deadly car bomb in the Habibiya neighborhood of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq. (Source: AP photo)

A suicide bomber detonated a pick-up truck on Wednesday in Sadr City, a heavily populated poor Shi’ite suburb of Baghdad, killing at least 15 and wounding 50, security sources said. The explosion, the deadliest in Baghdad so far this year, targeted a crowded street full of garages and used car dealers.

Islamic has stepped up bombings in Iraq last year, in retaliation to a U.S.-backed campaign that dislodged the hardline Sunni group from most Iraqi cities it took over in 2014. The militants also control parts of neighbouring Syria.