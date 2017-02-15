Latest News
  • Suicide truck bomber kills at least 15 in Sadr City suburb of Baghdad: Reports

Suicide truck bomber kills at least 15 in Sadr City suburb of Baghdad: Reports

Islamic has stepped up bombings in Iraq last year, in retaliation to a U.S.-backed campaign that dislodged the hardline Sunni group from most Iraqi cities it took over in 2014.

By: Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: February 15, 2017 9:19 pm
Baghdad blast, Baghdad suicide blast, Sadr city blast, Baghdad Islamic state, Iraq Islamic State File photo: Security forces and civilians gather at the scene of a deadly car bomb in the Habibiya neighborhood of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq. (Source: AP photo)

A suicide bomber detonated a pick-up truck on Wednesday in Sadr City, a heavily populated poor Shi’ite suburb of Baghdad, killing at least 15 and wounding 50, security sources said. The explosion, the deadliest in Baghdad so far this year, targeted a crowded street full of garages and used car dealers.

Islamic has stepped up bombings in Iraq last year, in retaliation to a U.S.-backed campaign that dislodged the hardline Sunni group from most Iraqi cities it took over in 2014. The militants also control parts of neighbouring Syria.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 15: Latest News