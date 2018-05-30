Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Suicide car bomber kills two police officials in Afghanistan

Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says those killed were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for Logar's capital city, Puli Alim.

By: AP | Kabul | Published: May 30, 2018 2:33:36 pm
The attack started with a suicide car bomber, then two other suicide bombers targeted the police station.(Reuters/Representational Image)

An Afghan official says at least two police officials were killed in suicide-bomb attacks at a police station in eastern Logar province. Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says those killed were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for Logar’s capital city, Puli Alim.

Safi said the casualty toll in the attack today morning was only an initial report and could rise. The attack started with a suicide car bomber, then two other suicide bombers targeted the police station. He said both bombers were identified, shot and killed by forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in Logar province.

