At least 16 people were killed in suicide bomb attacks near a camp for those made homeless by Boko Haram violence in northeast Nigeria, emergency services said on Monday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the attacks took place at about 8:45 pm (1945 GMT) close to the Dalori camp at Kofa village, near the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

