Suicide bomber dressed as woman strikes displacement camp in Iraq; kills 14

The Islamic State has been pushed out of most of Anbar by the Iraqi forces who are now in the final stages of a major offensive in the northern city of Mosul. (Source: Google Maps) The Islamic State has been pushed out of most of Anbar by the Iraqi forces who are now in the final stages of a major offensive in the northern city of Mosul. (Source: Google Maps)

At least 14 people were killed when a suicide bomber dressed in a woman’s attire, struck an Iraqi displaced persons’ camp on Sunday in the western province of Anbar, news agency AP reported. According to the provincial councilman Taha Abdul-Ghani, the attack took place at dusk when authorities were accommodating families fleeing from the Islamic State-held town of Qaim. He added that a police colonel was among those who were killed. At least 20 others were wounded as well.

According to the councilman, the slain police officer became suspicious about the person in the long robe. He walked up to the attacker and detonated his explosives while embracing him — presumably to reduce the number of casualties.

The Islamic State has been pushed out of most of Anbar by the Iraqi forces who are now in the final stages of a major offensive in the northern city of Mosul. Although there were no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, suspicion falls on the militant organisation considering the fact that it has carried out similar attacks in the past. Women have been previously used for several suicide attacks in the past.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd