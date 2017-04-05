Latest News
Pakistan blast: PM Nawaz Sharif condemns Lahore attack

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 5, 2017 3:19 pm
Pakistani investigators examine damage vehicles at the site of suicide bombing in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack which killed at least six people, including four soldiers and injured over 18 in Lahore’s Biden road on Wednesday morning. The suicide bomber blew himself off near an army vehicle targeting a census team. A Punjab government official told Geo news that ‘it appeared to be a terrorist attack.’ No terrorist organisation, however, has claimed responsibility yet.

Pakistan has seen a series of blasts in the past few months. On February 13, a suicide bomber killed 14 people in lahore. The attack was claimed by Jmaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA). On March 31,  another blast killed eight people, though officials later said it was a gas leak.

PM Sharif expressed condolences in a Facebook post and sympathised deeply with the victims’ families.

Pakistan for the first time in 19 years launched the National census exercise which is to be finished by May 15.  People reacted furiously to the suicide attack that happened at a place where census was being counted.

Many Pakistan and Punjab province officials strongly condemned the attack.

Pakistan politician and former cricketer Imran Khan also expressed condolences to loss of lives in the blast incident.

Punjab CM Shehbaz has directed the authorities to provide best medical facility to the injured.

Officials from Pakistan Muslim League also condemned the suicide attack in Lahore.

 

