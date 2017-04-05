Pakistan blast: PM Nawaz Sharif condemns Lahore attack

Pakistani investigators examine damage vehicles at the site of suicide bombing in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo) Pakistani investigators examine damage vehicles at the site of suicide bombing in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack which killed at least six people, including four soldiers and injured over 18 in Lahore’s Biden road on Wednesday morning. The suicide bomber blew himself off near an army vehicle targeting a census team. A Punjab government official told Geo news that ‘it appeared to be a terrorist attack.’ No terrorist organisation, however, has claimed responsibility yet.

Pakistan has seen a series of blasts in the past few months. On February 13, a suicide bomber killed 14 people in lahore. The attack was claimed by Jmaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA). On March 31, another blast killed eight people, though officials later said it was a gas leak.

PM Sharif expressed condolences in a Facebook post and sympathised deeply with the victims’ families.

Pakistan for the first time in 19 years launched the National census exercise which is to be finished by May 15. People reacted furiously to the suicide attack that happened at a place where census was being counted.

#Lahoreblast targeting a #census team! What can be more innocent than counting citizens.Surely, its the enemies of Pak that want no progress — Saira Mehreen Abbasi (@Saira_M_Abbasi) April 5, 2017

Many Pakistan and Punjab province officials strongly condemned the attack.

Pakistan politician and former cricketer Imran Khan also expressed condolences to loss of lives in the blast incident.

Strongly condemn terror attack on Bedian road in Lahore targeting census team leading to loss of precious Pakistani lives. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 5, 2017

Punjab CM Shehbaz has directed the authorities to provide best medical facility to the injured.

.@CMShehbaz . @CMShehbaz has extended sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) April 5, 2017

Officials from Pakistan Muslim League also condemned the suicide attack in Lahore.

Four soldiers among six census officials martyred in a suicide attack in #lahore May Allah Save Pakistan. #lahoreblast #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/PhLUXFk8cf — APML (Official) (@APMLOfficial_) April 5, 2017

