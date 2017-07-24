Suicide bomber detonates bomb in Afghan capital Kabul; two killed, two injured

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2017 9:03 am
Kabul, Kabul attack, Kabul suicide bomb, Suicide bomb in Kabul Casualties are feared in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Monday. (Source: Google Maps)
A suicide attacker triggered a car bomb in western Kabul, Afghanistan, in the early hours of Monday, killing two people and injuring two others reported news agency AP. According to police, the target of the attack remains unclear. Casualties are feared. Many prominent political leaders, including Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqiq, live in western Kabul.

The region has witnessed a spate of attacks, including a suicide attack last month which killed prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Ramazan Hussainzada. He was also a senior leader of  the Hazara community.

More details awaited.

