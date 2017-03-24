Suicide attacker blows himself up near Bangladesh International Airport, no casualties

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

A suicide attack was carried out at Dhaka International Airport in Bangladesh on Friday evening. The attacker was killed by the security forces. There were no other casualties reported.

The bomber allegedly had attempted to attack the police box overlooking the airport intersection at 8pm where he blew himself up. A man set off a bomb in front of a police checkpoint and killed himself, police official Ruhul Amin informed Reuters.

This is the second bomb attack in Dhaka within this week. In the previous attack militant had tried to enter a security checkpost on a motorcycle armed with explosives.

