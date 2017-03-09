Sudan president pardons 259 members of rebel groups

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday issued a decision pardoning 259 members of rebel movements who were earlier sentenced to death.

“The decision came to enhance the spirit of national accord and prepare the climate for achieving sustainable peace in the country,” Xinhua cited SUNA news agency as saying.

Some of the pardoned belong to armed groups that are fighting the government in Sudan’s Darfur region, while some belong to the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector.

The northern sector on Saturday released around 107 government army prisoners of war.

The northern sector has been fighting Khartoum’s central government at Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas since 2011.