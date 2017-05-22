Students of Notre Dame varsity walk out of VP Mike Pence speech

Notre Dame graduates walk out of Notre Dame Stadium in protest as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2017 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP) Notre Dame graduates walk out of Notre Dame Stadium in protest as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2017 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Several students of Notre Dame University walked out of a commencement speech by US Vice President Mike Pence as a mark of protest against him during the graduation ceremony. In photos and videos that have gone viral, students in graduation caps and robes are seen exiting the Notre Dame Stadium in a quiet manner, where 2,081 students were to receive their degrees. As students started to exit, mixed reactions started pouring in from the seated audience as some booed while others applauded.

As many as 100 people exited, according to the organisers. Some had on them banners or rainbow pins and flags in support of the LGBT community. Some rainbow flags were also seen hanging from windows around the campus, NYTimes.com reported.

One of the leading Catholic universities in the US, Notre Dame is located in the city of South Bend, Indiana. The varsity was praised by Pence as “a vanguard of freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas”. The varsity awarded Pence with an honorary degree.

President Donald Trump’s administration had been under criticism for their views regarding free speech, especially with regard to freedom of expression in educational institutions. According to a report in AlJazeera.com, another reason for the protest was Trump’s initial travel ban policy, banning travellers from several Muslim-majority nations, as well as limiting annual refugee intake in US.

“The participation and degree-conferring of VP Pence stand as an endorsement of policies and actions which directly contradict Catholic social teachings and values and target vulnerable members of the university’s community,” a statement by the student group WeStandForND, the organisers of the protest, said.

