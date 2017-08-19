Latest news
  • Strong 6.4 quake hits off Fiji: US monitor

Strong 6.4 quake hits off Fiji: US monitor

Fiji: The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings. The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.

By: AFP | Wellington | Published:August 19, 2017 10:15 am
fiji, earthquake, fiji earthquake, pacific ring of fire, usgs, us geological survey, suva, indian express The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates. (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji today, US seismologists said, but it was considerably deep and there were no reports of damage or injury. The offshore quake hit at 3:00 pm (0200 GMT) and was centred around 287 kilometres (178  miles) east of Suva, at a depth of 538 kilometres, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings. The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 19: Latest News