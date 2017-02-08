Strong 6.3 quake strikes off coast of Pakistan: US monitors

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Pakistan early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The shallow quake struck at 3:03 AM (2203 GMT), with an epicentre just 23 kilometres (14 miles) southwest of Pakistan’s coastal city of Pasni, the USGS said. Last April, a large 6.6-magnitude quake struck neighbouring northeastern Afghanistan, rattling parts of South Asia and killing at least six Pakistanis.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts. Pakistan straddles part of the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

It was hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.