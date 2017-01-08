Streets of Ivory Coast’s second city calm after soldier mutiny

FILE-In this file photo taken Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, Ivory Coast troops provide security during an election rally of Ivory Coast incumbent President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File) FILE-In this file photo taken Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, Ivory Coast troops provide security during an election rally of Ivory Coast incumbent President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)

The streets of Ivory Coast’s second-largest city Bouake were calm and the military presence was gone, residents said on Sunday, after a two-day soldiers’ mutiny calling for bonus pay and better living conditions took over the city.

The mutiny began early on Friday when rogue soldiers seized Bouake. Soldiers at military camps in cities and towns across the country, including the commercial capital Abidjan, joined the rebellion. A deal was reached between the government and the soldiers late on Saturday after negotiations.