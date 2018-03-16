Street clashes erupt in Madrid after street vendor’s death

Spanish anti riot police officers in full gear get cover in a corner during clashes with rioters at the Lavapies neighborhood in Madrid. (Source: AP) Spanish anti riot police officers in full gear get cover in a corner during clashes with rioters at the Lavapies neighborhood in Madrid. (Source: AP)

Street clashes erupted Thursday night in central Madrid over the death of a 35-year-old African vendor who witnesses said died trying to escape from police cracking down on illegal street sales.

Hundreds of protesters burned plastic trash bins, blocking narrow streets in the Lavapies neighborhood of the Spanish capital. An Associated Press reporter saw protesters throw stones at dozens of riot police officers. Rioters also set fire to the facade of a bank branch and broke glass partitions at a bus stop.

Madrid’s emergency service said 16 police officers and four civilians were treated for minor injuries. The Spanish news agency Europa Press quoted police as saying the vendor died of cardiorespiratory arrest while running from officers.

“I regret very much the death of a citizen in Lavapies,” Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena tweeted, adding that the municipal government would ‘investigate thoroughly what happened and act accordingly.’

Doudou Diouf, who described himself as a friend of the dead man, said the vendor had lived in Spain for 12 years and had applied unsuccessfully three times for legal residency.

“He was a good guy. He doesn’t deserve this,” Diouf said.

One resident, who gave his name only as Marcos, told AP that earlier in the day he saw police on foot and on motorbikes pursuing a group of African street vendors. He said the chase began in Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol square and headed toward the Lavapies neighborhood.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App