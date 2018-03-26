‘Stormy Daniels reminded Donald Trump of daughter Ivanka’: Five takeaways from the CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview

Stormy Daniels, an adult film star and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, being interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News’ 60 Minutes program. (Source: Reuters) Stormy Daniels, an adult film star and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, being interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News’ 60 Minutes program. (Source: Reuters)

While US President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue Stormy Daniels with $20 million in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement, the adult film star levelled new allegations at the President in an interview to CBS’s Anderson Cooper on 60 minutes. Daniels revealed details of how the two had an intimate physical relationship and how she was threatened to keep quiet about it.

Here are top five takeaways from her interview:

Trump and Daniels had ‘consensual unprotected sex’

Stormy Daniels, speaking to Anderson Cooper, said she and Donald Trump had unprotected sex after which the President said, “It was great, it was nothing like I had expected,” and he hoped that they would discuss being on The Celebrity Apprentice, a show Trump hosted back in the days. Daniels added this was not a secret and he called her many times asking for when they could be together again. Trump was married at the time to the current First Lady Melania Trump, who had just given birth to Barron. Trump told Daniels that she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka, “smart, beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with”.

Trump ‘threatened’ Daniels from speaking about their relations

Daniels confessed that she was threatened by a man and asked to “leave Trump alone and forget the story.” She said, “The man said a beautiful little girl will be ashamed if something happened to her mother.” Daniels said it was a direct threat and “I was rattled.” She, however, did not go to the police over the threat.

Daniels says she accepted signing the NDA to protect her family

Daniels says she was given hush money from Trump’s lawyer and that the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) was signed 11 days before the presidential election in October 2016. She added, ” I believe, without a shadow of doubt that I was doing the right thing, because I did not want to be labelled, what I am being labelled now, I did not want to take away from a legitimate and legal career that I had worked to establish and I did not want my family and my child to be exposed to all such things to which she is now, an now I don’t even have a million dollars.” She said that she was told, “They (Michael Cohen) will make your life hell.”

‘I am not a victim, this not a #MeToo’

Speaking about her issue being used to suit the agendas of various organisations and people, Daniels said, “I am not a victim, this is not a #MeToo I was never a victim. I think trying to use me to further someone else’s agenda does horrible damage to people who are true victims.”

Did President Trump watch 60 minutes?

Replying to a question on what Daniels would like to say to the President who might be watching the interview, she said, “He knows I am telling the truth.” The President and the White House have so far remained silent on the claims made during the interview. There have been no tweets from the President either.

