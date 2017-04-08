Stockholm truck attack: One suspect arrested on suspicion of ‘terror crime’ that left 4 dead

Stockholm truck attack: Damage to the department store Ahlens is seen after the beer truck was towed away after a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden. (Source: Reuters) Stockholm truck attack: Damage to the department store Ahlens is seen after the beer truck was towed away after a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden. (Source: Reuters)

Swedish authorities on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the Stockholm truck attack that left 4 dead and injured 15 others on Friday. Reuters reported that the arrest had been made on the strongest degree of suspicion “terror” crime. This is significant since Sweden’s legal system has several degrees regarding the strength of suspicion. “One person has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist crimes through murder,” Karin Rosander, press spokesperson at the prosecutors office was quoted saying to Reuters.

On Friday, a hijacked beer truck had ploughed into a crowd outside a department store in central Stockholm. The area had been cordoned off and the measures will remain in place till the investigation. Meanwhile, Swedish public broadcaster SVT said that a second arrest had been made in the case. Citing police sources, SVT reported that the man had been arrested in northern suburb of Hjulsta and was also connected to the first arrested suspect in the case.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven had also described the assault as “an act of terror” on Friday. Following the attack, which took place in Stockholm’s busy Drottninggatan (Queen Street), the area was evacuated along with its main rail station. Apart from this, government offices were closed and the Swedish police had also issued orders to halt subway traffic.

“I turned around and saw a big truck coming towards me. It swerved from side to side. It didn’t look out of control. It was trying to hit people,” Glen Foran, an Australian tourist in his 40s, told Reuters. “It hit people; it was terrible. It hit a pram with a kid in it, demolished it,” he said. “It took a long time for police to get here. I suppose from their view it was quick, but it felt like forever.”

