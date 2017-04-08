Sweden identifies truck attack suspect as 39-year-old Uzbek native: What we know so far

Damage to the department store Ahlens is seen after the beer truck was towed away after a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017. Maja Suslin/TT News Agency/via Reuters Damage to the department store Ahlens is seen after the beer truck was towed away after a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017. Maja Suslin/TT News Agency/via Reuters

The suspected driver of a truck that purposely crashed into a departmental store in Stockholm killing at least four and injuring dozen others is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan known to Sweden’s intelligence agency. Swedish Police chief Dan Eliasson confirmed to AFP that he is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan,” adding that he has appeared in their intelligence gathering in the past.

Even Swedish prosecutor Hans Ihrman confirmed that the suspect detained is the Uzbekistan-born man. The head of Swedish Security Service Anders Thornberg said the suspect didn’t appear in their recent files but he has earlier been in their files. He also added saying the intelligence services are working with other nations’ security agencies on the issue.

Meanwhile, the police has said they have found an object inside the truck that could possibly be a bomb, but they’re still investigating it. In a statement to assuage tensions in the capital city, Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Swedes “must get through this. Life must go on.” The prime minister added that Monday would be a day of mourning in Sweden, with a minute of silence at noon. In a compassionate gesture, Lofven also walked around the streets of Stockholm and chatted with people over coffee outside a cafe. His British counterpart Theresa May called up and offered to work together against extremist attacks.

Britain was hit by a similar attack only last month when an assailant drove a rented SUV into pedestrians before stabbing a policeman to death outside the Parliament. Four people died in that episode, including the attacker.

In the meantime, Sweden’s health service has raised the number of injured people being treated for injuries to at least 10. Earlier in the day, Karolinska Hospital had said that nine people were still in the hospital. Prosecutor Hans Ihrman said today that the suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.

