Stockholm terror attack: 3 other incidents when vehicles inflicted casualties in Europe

A large beer truck was carjacked and driven into a departmental store in Stockholm on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring eight. The toll is set to rise, according to Stockholm Police. Describing it as an act of terrorism, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Emergency services were deployed at Drottninggatan (Queen Street) following the attack, while police evacuated the area and cordoned off parts of the city. No organisation has come forth to claim the attack.

It has been pointed out at the usage of vehicles as instruments of terror runs as a common narrative in several other terror attacks in the recent past in Europe. The incident in Stockholm bears resemblance to three in particular. Here’s a handy list:

* London, March 2017: An assailant plowed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, killing five and injuring over 40 people. He later tried to enter the British Parliament, where he was shot to death. British Prime Minister Theresa May described the terror incident as a ‘sick and depraved’ attack on democratic values. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State. Read more.

* Berlin, December 2016: The Islamic State orchestrated a truck attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market last December, which killed 12 and injured 48. An international manhunt was launched in search of the suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri, a rejected Tunisian asylum seeker previously investigated by authorities. One of the victims of the attack was the owner of the truck. Germal Chancellor Angela Merkel said the incident resembles a terrorist attack, despite insufficient information. Read more.

* Nice, July 2016: At least 80 people killed after a truck driver sped down a crowded lane filled with people watching the fireworks on Bastille Day. After driving through a stretch of nearly two kilometres, the 31-year-old French-Tunisian citizen was shot dead by authorities. Condemning the attack, French President Francois Hollande imposed a three-month state of Emergency over the “act of terror”. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Read more.

