Stockholm truck attack: Top 10 developments

Stockholm terror attack: A police officer in a gas mask attends the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Jessica Gow, TT News Agency via AP) Stockholm terror attack: A police officer in a gas mask attends the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Jessica Gow, TT News Agency via AP)

At least three people were killed when a truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday. Condemning the attack, the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called it an ‘act of terror’. A large number of people were injured, as per the intelligence report. The police has arrested one person in connection with the terror attack.

Here are the top developments:

1. The terror attack happened around 6:45 pm at Drottninggatan (Queen Street), near to the Indian embassy which is a well known pedestrian streets of Stockholm, as per the report.

2. The place of the attack is near to the site of a December 2010 attack in which a Swedish citizen named Taimour Abdulwahab who lived in Britain detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and injuring two others

3. The assailant had hijacked the lorry, suggest report

4. As per Reuters, a truck reportedly drove into a departmental store

5. The police report suggested shots reportedly fired in the incident

6. Till now one person was arrested in connection to the incident. As per the Intelligence report, a huge number of people was injured.

7. Condemning the attack, the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called it an ‘act of terror’

8. The Swedish news agency TT reported that several people have been rushed away in ambulances.

9. The BBC video also showed that people running in fear from the incident in the Drottninggatan area of Stockholm.

10. Swedish government offices have been closed and all ministers are safe, as per Reuters.

