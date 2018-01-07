Blast injures two in Stockholm; police say no terrorism link

By: Reuters | Stockholm | Published: January 7, 2018 5:22 pm
Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said. A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.
The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement.
