State of the Union address: Here is Donald Trump’s new immigration plan

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. (Source: AP) President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

In his first official State of the Union address, US President Donald Trump detailed a plan to curb illegal immigration to the United States that includes building the wall along the Mexican border as well as ending the visa lottery system. Trump said his administration engaged with both Democrats and Republicans to craft a bipartisan approach to immigration reform. Citizenship for 1.8 million immigrants, securing the border by building a wall, ending the visa lottery system and protecting the nuclear family by ending chain migration would be the main planks of the US immigration policy, Trump said.

Here are the four pillars of Trump’s immigration plan:

1) The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age — that covers almost three times more people than the previous administration. Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States.

2) The second pillar fully secures the border. That means building a wall on the Southern border, and it means hiring more heroes like CJ to keep our communities safe. Crucially, our plan closes the terrible loopholes exploited by criminals and terrorists to enter our country — and it finally ends the dangerous practice of “catch and release.”

3) The third pillar ends the visa lottery — a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit, or the safety of our people. It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system — one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work, who will contribute to our society, and who will love and respect our country.

4) The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future.

