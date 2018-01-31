State of the Union 2018: Donald Trump hails 12-year-old boy who placed 40,000 US flags at veterans’ graves

Preston Sharp waves from the first lady’s box during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Preston Sharp waves from the first lady’s box during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A 12-year-old boy from Redding, California was lauded by President Donald Trump for marking the graves of 40,000 military veterans with American flags. Preston Sharp, who placed flags and flowers at the graves of North State veterans, was among a number of guests invited by Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the State of the Union. During Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address, Sharp sat next to Melania in the House of Representatives gallery.

“In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. Our motto is ‘in God we trust.’ And we celebrate our police, our military, and our amazing veterans as heroes who deserve our total and unwavering support.

“Here tonight is Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old boy from Redding, California, who noticed that veterans’ graves were not marked with flags on Veterans Day. He decided to change that, and started a movement that has now placed 40,000 flags at the graves of our great heroes. Preston: a job well done,” Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump went on to say how “young patriots like Preston” remind the people of America why they “proudly stand for the national anthem”.

“Young patriots like Preston teach all of us about our civic duty as Americans. Preston’s reverence for those who have served our Nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” he said.

