State of the Union 2018: There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump in his first formal State of the Union address urged both Republicans and Democrats to set aside their differences in order to seek out common ground. The president, in his address, said, “Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve.”

President Trump also pointed out the environmental adversities United States endured in recent months. Lauding the rescue efforts of Cajun Navy volunteers, the president said, “Each test has forged new American heroes to remind us who we are, and show us what we can be. We saw the volunteers of Cajun Navy, racing to the rescue with fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane.”

Trump also took credit for the nation’s economic gains, including the low jobless rate in the United States. Boasting about the economic stability and growth, Trump said, “This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream.”

Here are President Trump’s top quotes from his first State of the Union address:

“Over the last year, we have made incredible progress and achieved extraordinary success. We have faced challenges we expected and others we could have never imagined. We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship. We have endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America’s soul and the steel in America’s spine.”

“Tonight, I call upon on all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people. This is really the key. These are the people we were elected to serve.”

“Our massive tax cut provide tremendous relief for the middle class and small businesses.”

“In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of American life. Our motto is “in God we trust.”

“Preston’s reverence for those who have served our Nation remind us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

“This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream.”

“We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day’s work. We want every child to be safe in their home at night. And we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we all love so much. We can lift our citizens from welfare to work, from dependence to independence, and from poverty to prosperity.”

“As America regains its strength, opportunity must be extended to all citizens. That is why this year we will embark on reforming our prisons, to help former inmates who have served their time get a second chance at life.”

“Perhaps some day in the future, there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, we are not there yet, sadly.”

“Last year, I also pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the Earth. One year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated very close to 100% of the territory just recently held by these killers in Iraq and in Syria and in other locations as well.”

“Last month I also took an action endorsed unanimously by the US Senate, just months before. I recognized jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Shortly afterward, dozens of countries voted in the united nation’s general assembly against America’s sovereign right to make this decision. In 2016, American taxpayers generously sent those same countries more than $20 billion in aid. that is why, tonight, I am asking Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign assistance dollars always served American interests and only go to friends of America, not enemies.”

“North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland. We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from ever happening.”

