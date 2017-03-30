Stable, peaceful Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest: Sartaj Aziz

Aziz said the two sides should focus on implementation of agreed mechanism for engagement to address issues of security, counter-terrorism and border management. (Representational Image) Aziz said the two sides should focus on implementation of agreed mechanism for engagement to address issues of security, counter-terrorism and border management. (Representational Image)

A peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Thursday as he reaffirmed support for the war-torn country.

“Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to continued efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan, Aziz underlined the importance of politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process for resolution of Afghan conflict,” the Foreign Office said.

He met an Afghanistan delegation and said a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest.

Aziz said the two sides should focus on implementation of the agreed mechanism for engagement to address the issues of security, counter-terrorism and border management.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the Afghan government and media, stressed on the need for continuous people to people contacts for strengthening bilateral ties.

