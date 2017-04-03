St. Petersburg subway blast: Timeline of recent terror attacks in Russia

Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo) Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo)

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured when an explosion tore through a subway train in Russia’s second city St. Petersburg on Monday. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin said the cause of the blasts was yet to be ascertained, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of terrorism. The country has been tackling the menace of international terrorism for decades with also dealing with Islamic insurgency in strife-ridden regions of Chechnya and Dagestan.

Here is a list of all the high-profile terrorist attacks that took place in the Russian history:

October 2015: In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Russian history, 224 passengers, including 17 children, were killed after a homemade bomb planted on board brought down a Russian plane returning from Egypt. The aircraft crashed over Egypt’s Sinai desert.

January 2011: At least 37 people were killed and over 150 injured after a suicide bomber targeted the international departure hall at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. The attack was aimed at foreign citizens. Citizens of 13 countries, including Russia, were among the victims.

March 2010: The Moscow Metro bombings were carried out by two suicide bombers who set off their bombs 30 minutes apart on two different trains, killing 41 people and injuring over 100 others. The incident was extensively covered on social media. There were many rumours about additional bombings that subsequently proved to be false.

November 2009: The Nevsky Express bombing occurred on 27 November 2009 when terrorists targeted the train that connects Moscow and St Petersburg, causing derailment. The attack claimed the lives of 28 people and injured more than 90 others. On the following day, there was an unsuccessful attempt to kill one of the senior crime scene investigators, when a second radio-triggered bomb detonated at the scene.

September 2004: Russia witnessed the worst form of barbaric terrorism in September 2004 when a group of heavily armed militants linked to the separatist insurgency in Chechnya took hostage 1,128 civilians, many of them children, at a school in Beslan. The violent attack claimed the lives of more than 330 people, the majority of them were children.

June 2004: The five-hour ovenight Nazran raid was carried out by Chechen and Ingush militants, which resulted in the deaths of more than 90 people. The armed militants also attacked 15 separate government and security offices.

February 2004: The Moscow Metro suicide bombing resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people. The attack also led the authorities to create an integrated CCTV system in the Metro.

October 2002: A group of 40 terrorists linked to Chechan group took 916 guests and staff members hostage in a popular theatre. The siege ended with the death of at least 170 people. Security forces used powerful knock-out gas to ensure militants didn’t set off trigger bombs and blow up the building. However, the gas and ensuing turmoil during the evacuation was blamed for many fatalities.

