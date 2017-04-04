St Petersburg subway blast: Kyrgyzstan intel claims bomber is Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen

A subway train hit by a explosion stays at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia. The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train. (AP Photo) A subway train hit by a explosion stays at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia. The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train. (AP Photo)

Kyrgyzstan’s intelligence agency on Tuesday identified the bomber behind the St Petersburg subway blast as a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen. The blast that ripped through a subway train on Monday afternoon killed 11 people and injured over 40. Russian authorities described the incident as a “terror attack” although no organisation has come forward to claim responsibility for it.

“The suicide bomber in the Saint Petersburg metro was a Kyrgyz national Akbarjon Djalilov…born in 1995,” a Kyrgyzstan security services spokesman told AFP, “It is probable that he acquired Russian nationality.”

The Russia police suspect that the suicide bomber behind the attacks was linked to radical Islamists, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack on national television on Monday, adding that law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are trying to understand the cause of the attack. He paid tribute to the victims outside the Technological Institute station, where the target train arrived following the explosion.

Two hours after the first blast went off, authorities discovered a second bomb at Vosstaniya Square station and managed to defuse it. The second device, loaded with shrapnet, contained up to one kilogram of explosives, according to authorities.

The Kyrgyzstan intelligence unit is working with Russian authorities to solve the case, reported AP.

