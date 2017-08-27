Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s temple visit cancelled

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

The visit of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to Sri Mookambika temple in Udupi district was cancelled due to bad weather. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the temple at 11 am. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis told reporters at Shiroor helipad near Byndoor that the dignitary might reach on another day if the weather conditions improved.

Wickremesinghe, who is now in Bengaluru, could not fly to Byndoor as his chopper could not take off from the capital city even after 12 noon due to bad weather conditions both in Bengaluru and the coastal Karnataka region, she said. Helipad in-charge Sneha Kulkarni along with Air Force squad had camped at Shiroor and made all arrangements to receive Wickremesinghe.

Byndoor MLA Gopal Poojary and SP Sanjeev Patil and other officials were present at the helipad.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App