Sri Lanka: Soldiers, army major arrested for abducting journalist

An army major and two soldiers have been arrested for allegedly abducting Keith Noyahr, police said.

By: PTI | Colombo | Published:February 18, 2017 12:04 pm
A Sri Lankan army major and two soldiers have been arrested for allegedly abducting a senior journalist in 2008, police said today. Keith Noyahr, a senior journalist with Sunday Times was abducted in May, 2008 when he was returning from work. He was later released after being severely assaulted. He spent days in the hospital after the attack before he left the country. An army major and two soldiers have been arrested for allegedly abducting Noyahr, police said.

The attack on him was one of the many high profile attacks against journalists during the regime of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Sri Lanka was ranked among one of the worst countries to work during Rajpaksa’s regime. Rajapaksa successor Maithripala Sirisena pledged to revive all investigations on attacks on media personnel which had been stifled under the former President’s rule. The investigations include the assassination of Lasantha Wickrematunga, a high-profile Sri Lankan journalist who was critical of Rajpaksa’s regime.

