Four countries support resolution on Lanka

Four countries have supported the resolution on Sri Lanka to the UN, strengthening Colombo’s request for more time to address the issue on accountability over the nearly three-decades long civil war with the LTTE. Titled “Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka”, the draft text of the resolution had as its main sponsors, Montenegro, Macedonia, the UK and the US.

The resolution calls on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to assess progress on the implementation of its recommendations and other relevant processes related to reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

It also calls to present a written update to the Human Rights Council at its 37th session, and a comprehensive report followed by discussion on the implementation of resolution 30/1 at its 40th session.

More countries have extended support to the draft resolution submitted last week, strengthening Sri Lanka’s request for more time to address the issue on accountability over the war, local civil society groups said.

Sri Lanka braces for a two year breather despite pressures from the Tamils for more stringent action from the UN rights body.

Sri Lanka faces criticism for dragging its feet on the accountability mechanism to try both government troops and the LTTE for alleged war crimes during the last phase of the military conflict that ended in 2009.

