Sri Lanka police denies hunting its citizens who sheltered Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden. (File Photo) Edward Snowden. (File Photo)

Sri Lanka police on Sunday denied hunting down two of its nationals who provided shelter to US whistle blower and fugitive Edward Snowden during his stay in Hong Kong. A release from the police spokesman Priyantha Jayakodi said the police categorically denied placing them under surveillance or initiating any other investigation against the duo, who are seeking asylum.

Supun Thilina Kellapatha and former soldier Ajith Pushpakumara, who had hosted Snowden in 2013, had claimed they were “scared and nervous” about the alleged activities of Sri Lankan police agents’ in Hong Kong. Their lawyers said they were targeted by agents from their home country. The police statement said it was normal for asylum seekers to raise alarms in aid of their asylum claims. The spokesperson stressed that no Sri Lankan police officer had travelled to Hong Kong other than an Assistant Superintendent, who had attended a cyber crime conference in Hong Kong late November.