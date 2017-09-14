Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius to take part in island meet in China

Island countries are facing great environmental challenges, including climate change, rising sea levels and ocean acidification, Gu said.(Representational Image) Island countries are facing great environmental challenges, including climate change, rising sea levels and ocean acidification, Gu said.(Representational Image)

Oceanic administrators from 13 island countries, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Mauritius, will gather in southeast China’s Fujian Province on September 21 to discuss cooperation in sustainable development.

Participants will discuss sustainable economic development, environmental protection, climate change and disaster prevention and reduction, and sea water desalination at the round-table conference in Pingtan, an island in Fujian, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Twenty-nine foreign representatives from 13 island countries including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius and Fiji have confirmed attendance at the conference Gu Wu, head of the legal affairs and islands department under the State Oceanic Administration (SOA) said.

Island countries are facing great environmental challenges, including climate change, rising sea levels and ocean acidification, Gu said.

“The conference will boost pragmatic cooperation between China and island countries, and help establish a blue partnership based on marine cooperation,” said Gu.

