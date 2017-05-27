Sri Lanka floods: India sends ships for relief operations, PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Locals gather to watch rescue operation in Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. (Source: AP Photo) Locals gather to watch rescue operation in Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

The western and southern part of Sri Lanka was hit by floods after torrential rainfall which further led to mudslides in a number of places. At least 100 deaths have been confirmed by the Lankan government while about 99 are still missing. The floods which were caused due to heavy rainfall, rendered over 2,900 people homeless, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Military personnel deployed for the rescue mission are using large armored vehicles and boats to transport people to safer places. The rescue operation is still going on as there still remain villages where the boats have been unable to reach.

The Indian Navy has also sent ships carrying relief material to assist the rescue mission. INS Kirch, which operates in the South Bay of Bengal, has been directed to reach Colombo and help carry out relief operations in the flood affected areas.

Along with this, INS Jalashwan will be sent out from Visakhapatnam on Saturday with HADR (Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief) materials. The vessel will carry a team of divers and medical practitioners to assist relief operations.

Meanwhile, INS Shardul, scheduled to sail from Kochi at 7 am, will reach Colombo by Saturday night. It is also carrying medical and diving teams.

FM @RavikOfficial discusses flood situation and inspects crew and relief supplies of INS Kirch at Colombo Port @IndiainSL #lka #floodrelief pic.twitter.com/zilkpIiiEU — MFA SL (@MFA_SriLanka) May 27, 2017

FM @RavikOfficial & High Commissioner of @IndiainSL receives Indian Naval Ship INS Kirch with relief items at the Colombo Port #lka pic.twitter.com/5ID0VQEcfa — MFA SL (@MFA_SriLanka) May 27, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while condoling the loss of lives of the victims offered relief supplies and aid to the island nation facing the worst floods in 14 years in the region. He ensured support to the neighbour country in this time of disaster.

India condoles the loss of lives and property in Sri Lanka due to flooding and landslides. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2017

Our ships are being dispatched with relief material. The first ship will reach Colombo tomorrow morning. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2017

The floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka are the worst in a long time. In 2003, the powerful Southwest monsoon wrecked 10,000 homes and killed at least 250 people.

This is the time of the year when the island nation witnesses highest rainfall, from the month of May to September. As the rescue operations continue, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana has issued a warning that the situation can worsen in the next 72 hours, as reported by AP.

The Disaster Management Centre is also saying the heavy rainfall has helped end prolonged drought and filled the reservoirs used for hydroelectricity generation. However, excess of rainfall will cause overflowing of water which might worsen the situation in the already flood hit regions.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd