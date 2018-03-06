Sri Lanka declares state of emergency for 10 days after Buddhist-Muslim clash

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days to rein in the spread of communal violence, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Buddhists and Muslims clashed in the Indian Ocean island’s central district of Kandy. Tension has been growing between the two communities in Sri Lanka over the past year, with some hardline Buddhist groups accusing Muslims of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalising Buddhist archaeological sites.
Some Buddhist nationalist have also protested against the presence in Sri Lanka of Muslim Rohingya asylum-seekers from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, where Buddhist nationalism has also been on the rise. “At a special cabinet meeting, it was decided to declare a state of emergency for 10 days to prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country,” the spokesman, Dayasiri Jayasekara, told Reuters.
“It was also decided to take stern action against people who are instigating violence through Facebook,” he added, referring to postings on social media. The government sent troops and elite police to Kandy after a mob set fire to a Muslim-owned shop, imposing a curfew there on Monday to prevent clashes between majority Sinhalese Buddhists and minority Muslims.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 6, 2018 at 3:40 pmHOW MUSLIMS OF BOLLYWOOD use "Social Engineering/Conditioning" to spread islam, islamic culture and love jihad?------------ Media is the most powerful socialization agent. And in ignorance, we Hindus have made muslims powerful in bollywood....... now these mugal slaves are using bollywood very smartly to spread islam and love jihad......... See yourself how MUSLIM ACTORS marry Hindu women and then parade them in media to spread love jihad...... how MUSLIM WRITERS praise islamic cult in their movies to spread islam.......... how MUSLIM LYRICISTS put keywords like allah/khuda in their songs and the whole country sings them.......... This is becaz muslims whether rich/poor, educated/illiterate, are driven by ONE COMMON IDEOLOGY, thats is spread islam and convert others......... THATS WHY bollywood is India's BIGGEST ISLAMIC ORGANIZATION, and THATS WHY we must all BOYCOTT these converts in Movies and TV......and must also boycott those Hindus who support these muslims in spreading islam.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 3:40 pmISLAMIC CONVERSION FACTORIES in India----------------Search on UTUBE, "OPERATION JIHAD MAFIA" by Aaj Tak and "OPERATION CONVERSION FACTORY" by India Today............and see urself how ORGANIZED conversion rackets are being run by islamic states in India.............Funding for these conversions and love jihad comes from Saudi, Pakistan, and underworld......... Underworld earns huge money through its muslim agents in BOLLYWOOD and then route that money for conversions, killing and love jihad in India.......Islamic organizations guide and teach muslims how to approach and target Hindu women, they also provide them funds and training for this........by this method, on one side they decrease Hindu population and on other side increase islamic population........ They say if we marry a Hindu woman, we 1st convert that woman and after that all the CHILDRENS/FUTURE GENERATIONS are also muslims!!Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 3:37 pmHOW MUSLIMS OF BOLLYWOOD use "Social Engineering/Conditioning" to spread islam, islamic culture and love jihad?------------ Media is the most powerful socialization agent. And in ignorance, we Hindus have made muslims powerful in bollywood....... now these mugal slaves are using bollywood very smartly to spread islam and love jihad......... See yourself how MUSLIM ACTORS marry Hindu women and then parade them in media to spread love jihad...... how MUSLIM WRITERS praise islamic cult in their movies to spread islam.......... how MUSLIM LYRICISTS put keywords like allah/khuda in their songs and the whole country sings them.......... This is becaz muslims whether rich/poor, educated/illiterate, are driven by ONE COMMON IDEOLOGY, thats is spread islam and convert others......... THATS WHY bollywood is India's BIGGEST ISLAMIC ORGANIZATION, and THATS WHY we must all BOYCOTT these converts in Movies and TV......and must also boycott those Hindus who support these muslims in spreading islam.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 3:37 pmISLAMIC CONVERSION FACTORIES in India----------------Search on UTUBE, "OPERATION JIHAD MAFIA" by Aaj Tak and "OPERATION CONVERSION FACTORY" by India Today............and see urself how ORGANIZED conversion rackets are being run by islamic states in India.............Funding for these conversions and love jihad comes from Saudi, Pakistan, and underworld......... Underworld earns huge money through its muslim agents in BOLLYWOOD and then route that money for conversions, killing and love jihad in India.......Islamic organizations guide and teach muslims how to approach and target Hindu women, they also provide them funds and training for this........by this method, on one side they decrease Hindu population and on other side increase islamic population.......... They say if we marry a Hindu woman, we 1st convert that woman and after that all the CHILDRENS/FUTURE GENERATIONS are also muslims!!Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 3:33 pmThe action is highly condemnable. What is difference between BJP in India and Taliban in Afghanistan, who bulldozed Buddha statues. Shame on you.Reply
- Load More Comments