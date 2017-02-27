Sri Lanka: 7 killed in prison bus attack

At least seven persons, including an underworld don, were killed when a prison bus was attacked by unidentified men in southwestern Sri Lanka today, police said. The attackers opened fire on the bus transporting prisoners from Kalutara prison to a magistrate court, police media spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said. He said seven persons were killed and four injured.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The bus was attacked at Nagaha junction in Kalutara, ColomboPage reported. Among the dead was notorious underworld figure Aruna Damith Udayanga alias ‘Samayan’ and two prison officials. Another two officers critically injured in the gunfire have been admitted to a hospital, the police said.