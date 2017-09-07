Spanish, Moroccan police dismantle terror plots

Spanish police arrest a man suspected of belonging to an Islamist militant cell that simulated decapitations in the Spanish north African enclave of Melilla. (REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda) Spanish police arrest a man suspected of belonging to an Islamist militant cell that simulated decapitations in the Spanish north African enclave of Melilla. (REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda)

Spanish and Moroccan police on Wednesday arrested six suspected terrorists from Morocco and a Spanish North African city in a joint operation to dismantle a terrorist cell. Five of the suspects were arrested in Morocco and one was arrested in Melilla, an autonomous Spanish city on the North African coast bordering Morocco, the Anadolu Agency reported.

A 39-year-old Spaniard, who was a teaching assistant at juvenile rehabilitation center in Melilla, was using his position to recruit vulnerable minors, the police said. He was following the ISIS global terrorism strategy to recruit minors. The investigation revealed that the terror cell “had planned massive terrorist attacks” and routinely held nightly meetings “where they would carry out physical training and simulate decapitations.”

The arrests came just weeks after terrorist attacks in Catalonia killed 16. Spain has officially been on high alert for terrorist attacks since June 2015, and since then Spanish police have arrested 199 suspected terrorists.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App