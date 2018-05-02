Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland

The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine explosion and a blown out window. A woman who was partly sucked out of that window was killed.

By: AP | Cleveland | Published: May 2, 2018 11:03:57 pm
Southwest airlines plane Dallas-based Southwest says that the plane diverted to Cleveland for a maintenance review after the issue on one of the multiple layers of window pane. (Source: AP)
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in Cleveland after one of its windows cracked. There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 landed safely today morning.

Dallas-based Southwest says that the plane diverted to Cleveland for a maintenance review after the issue on one of the multiple layers of window pane. The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine explosion and a blown out window.

A woman who was partly sucked out of that window was killed.

