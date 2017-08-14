President Moon Jae-in says “no more war on Korean peninsula”, urges North Korea to halt provocations

Latest News
 "There must be no more war on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear situation must be resolved peacefully," said President Moon Jae-in in opening remarks at a regular meeting with senior aides and advisers.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Updated: August 14, 2017 12:38 pm
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Monday declared there must be no war on the Korean peninsula and called on the North Korea to halt its threatening behaviour as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington heighten with both hinting at military action. “There must be no more war on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear situation must be resolved peacefully,” said Moon in opening remarks at a regular meeting with senior aides and advisers. The remarks were provided by the presidential Blue House.

“I am certain the United States will respond to the current situation calmly and responsibly in a stance that is equal to ours.”

