South Korea’s constitutional court upholds president Park Geun-hye’s impeachment, removes her from office

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday formally ended the rule of impeached President Park Geun-hye. Parliament impeached Park in December after millions took to the streets calling for her resignation over an explosive political scandal involving her and her confidante.

The verdict by an eight-judge bench, that was unanimous in its decision, results in Park being the first democratically elected South Korea’s leader to be ousted early from office since democracy came to the country in the late 1980s.

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose her successor.

