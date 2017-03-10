Latest news
  • South Korea’s constitutional court upholds president Park Geun-hye’s impeachment, removes her from office

South Korea’s constitutional court upholds president Park Geun-hye’s impeachment, removes her from office

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose her successor.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2017 8:08 am

South Korea President Park Guen-hye, Park Guen-hye corruption scandal, Park Guen-hye impeachment, Park prosecution, Park compound search, South Korea scandal, Lee Kyu-chul corruption prove, world news

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday formally ended the rule of impeached President Park Geun-hye.  Parliament impeached Park in December after millions took to the streets calling for her resignation over an explosive political scandal involving her and her confidante.

The verdict by an eight-judge bench, that was unanimous in its decision, results in Park being the first democratically elected South Korea’s leader to be ousted early from office since democracy came to the country in the late 1980s.

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose her successor.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 10: Latest News