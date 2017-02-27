South Korea’s acting leader rejects to extend probe into scandal

South Korea’s acting leader has rejected a request to extend an investigation into the country’s biggest scandal in decades that led to President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment. A special investigation team led by independent counsel Park Young-soo was launched in December to investigate allegations Park let her longtime confidante meddle in state affairs and extort money from businesses.

The team, whose investigation is by law to end tomorrow, had asked acting leader and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn to allow 30 more days of investigations.

But Hwang’s office said today it rejected the request because key suspects implicated in the scandal have already been indicted.

It says a longer investigation could sway a possible presidential election that would happen if the Constitutional Court approves President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.